American journalist David Kane spoke about the performance of the daughter of coach Eteri Tutberidze Diana Davis at the Russian Championship. The post is available in his Twitter-account.

The journalist posted a video clip, which captured Tutberidze. “She’s starting to drag her daughter to the Olympics,” Kane signed the post.

Diana Davis and Gleb Smolkin perform in ice dancing. On December 24, the athletes presented rhythm dance at the Russian championship. At the end of the first day of the competition, the couple ranked third with 83.99 points.

Davis and Smolkin battle to qualify for the 2022 Beijing Games. Their main rivals for a spot on the Olympic team are the more experienced Tiffany Zagorski and Jonathan Gureiro. The latter received 79.36 points for the rental and took fourth place. The spectators booed the judges after the result appeared on the scoreboard.

Davis and Smolkin made their senior international debut this year. Last season, the couple won bronze at the Russian Championship among juniors. In the final of the Junior Grand Prix, the dance duet became the sixth, and at the Junior World Championships, the Russians showed the fifth result.