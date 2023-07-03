American journalist Laren announced the ban on approaching the French police

American journalist Tomi Laren gave details about the riots taking place in France. She posted about it on social media. Twitter.

“My sister-in-law is in Paris right now with her family. The hotel administrator advised them not to approach the law enforcement officers, because it was the police who became the target. Isn’t this an insane principle? Some kind of upside down world,” she said.