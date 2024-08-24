The Daily Beast’s Tom Match entered the Kursk region with the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Daily Beast journalist Tom Match entered the Kursk region together with servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). As reported by TASSon the publication’s website appeared Match report from the border settlements of the Russian region.

“I gained access to Sudzha, the largest Ukrainian-controlled city in Russia, by traveling with Ukrainian troops. There could not have been anything more surreal than crossing the border into Russia,” the Match article said.

The journalist added that “less than two months ago” he was “permanently” banned from entering the territory of the Russian Federation. According to the journalist himself, this was a consequence of “writing a series of articles.”

Earlier, the FSB opened criminal cases against foreign journalists working in the border zone of Russia. CNN correspondent from the USA Nick Peyton Walsh and reporters from Ukraine Olesya Borovik and Diana Butsko were investigated under Article 322 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Illegal crossing of the state border”). Before this, the agency launched an FSB investigation into a similar case against two Italian journalists – Simoni Traini and Stefani Battistini.