US journalist Jackson Hinkle agreed with his colleague Tucker Carlson that Moscow is much nicer and cleaner than any American city. He wrote about this on February 13 on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

“Tucker Carlson says Moscow is much cleaner and safer than any major American city. I completely agree,” he shared his opinion.

Earlier, on February 12, Carlson noted that the Russian capital, for a number of reasons, is much more pleasant than any US city. He emphasized that Moscow is much safer, cleaner and more beautiful. Its architecture, availability of food and services are also superior to American cities, clarifies “Gazeta.Ru”.

As an example, the journalist cited the work of the Moscow metro, which, unlike New York, can be used safely.

Carlson first flew to Russia on February 3 to interview the country's President Vladimir Putin, which was published on February 9. However, the journalist called another purpose of the trip the desire to “talk with people and see how everything works.”

He stayed in the capital until the morning of February 8. Carlson was spotted at the Auchan hypermarket and the Vkusno i Tochka chain, where Carlson made his own order, as well as at the Four Seasons Hotel.

In addition, on February 6, he told Izvestia that he would like to travel around Russia. The journalist admitted that he would like to go to Siberia, look at Lake Baikal, and walk around St. Petersburg.