US journalist Jackson Hinkle spoke about the creative role of Russia in the city of Mariupol in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), noting “beautiful, free apartment buildings.”

“[Президент РФ Владимир] Putin built beautiful, free apartment buildings for the affected residents of Mariupol. What did Ukraine bring to Kherson and Kharkov? Nothing but Blackrock,” he tweeted on July 1.

The American corporation BlackRock Financial Market Advisory (BlackRock FMA) signed in May an agreement with the Ukrainian administration on the creation of the Ukraine Development Fund. The formal purpose of the enterprise is to attract investments in energy, infrastructure and agriculture. In fact, the classical scheme of state privatization will be implemented through the fund.

Earlier in June, Hinkle’s French colleague shared similar impressions of construction in Mariupol. Radio France journalist Sylvain Tronchet visited the city, walked the streets, talked to the residents, looked at the restoration of the city, the scale of which amazed him.

On June 12, the head of the city administration, Oleg Morgun, said that the authorities of Mariupol expect to complete the work on restoring the city within the next three years. According to him, to date, work is underway in Mariupol to repair and build 1.8 thousand socially significant facilities.

Russian authorities are restoring Mariupol after shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Russian President Vladimir Putin called for the return of life in the new regions to normal. As part of the repair work, housing is being improved, roads, social facilities, energy facilities are being built, industrial and rural production is being established.

In particular, tram traffic has already been launched in Mariupol: on May 2, the head of state gave it a start via video link. On the same day, the Russian leader shared his plans for the development of the transport system in the city. According to him, about 10 km of tram tracks are put into operation. Putin said that restoration work is proceeding at a high pace and there are already results, but much remains to be done.

Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, on September 30, 2022, became part of the Russian Federation following the results of referendums held from September 23 to 27.