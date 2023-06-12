Seymour Hersh said that the majority of the world’s population supports Russia’s special operation

The well-known American journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh commented on the course of the special military operation (SVO) of Russia in Ukraine. He spoke about this on the air of the author’s program of the British politician and journalist George Galloway, which was broadcast on YouTube.

From USA to Russia

Hersh said that the majority of the world’s population supports Russia’s special operation. He named a significant proportion of countries in Africa and Asia that have abandoned the pro-American point of view in favor of the pro-Russian one. The journalist emphasized that “significantly more than half of the world’s population” support Moscow’s actions.

Related materials:

At the same time, the United States, on the contrary, “lost confidence in itself in the world.” Hersh noted the diplomatic rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran, which indicates a major change. In particular, the Saudis reduced oil production and began selling a quarter of their volume to China. In turn, Iran influenced the Houthis in Yemen. Thus, Washington is being squeezed out, the journalist said.

The consequences of the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In the same interview, Hersh commented on the course of the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). In his opinion, Kyiv’s actions threaten a negative outcome. In particular, the counter-offensive “will not have good consequences for Ukraine, for NATO and, definitely, for the administration [президента США] Joe Biden.”

Some described the offensive as “prematurely doomed.” It’s like if you have 15 different dance groups who trained separately, and then you put them in the same room and gave them a day or three days to arrange training. It would be impossible – and this is what is happening now in the Ukrainian army Seymour Hersh journalist

On the night of June 6, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired at the hydroelectric power station in Nova Kakhovka. As a result, the valves at the facility were damaged, and the dam was partially broken. After the shelling, the territories of nearby villages and cities began to be flooded. The Kremlin blamed Kyiv for the incident. In turn, Zelensky called the incident ecocide and announced plans to file a lawsuit with the International Criminal Court (ICC). See also The story behind the erotic nipple covers with which Jennifer Aniston broke the internet | Fashion | S Fashion THE COUNTRY

The journalist was also asked if he sees signs of NATO preparing to take part in the fighting in Ukraine. In response, Hersh admitted that this was already happening. In particular, the specialists of the alliance are engaged in training and advising the Ukrainian military. At the same time, he refused to name the person responsible for blowing up the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that the country’s forces are already conducting a counteroffensive. He did not disclose the details of the operation, stressing that everyone would “feel” it.

Russia’s reaction

Russian President Vladimir Putin also announced the beginning of offensive operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He specified that the start of the operation is evidenced by the use of strategic reserves. The leader added that the Ukrainian troops did not achieve their goals in any of the combat areas, and called this fact “an absolutely obvious thing.”

It is known that during offensive operations, losses are approximately three to one. This is a classic. But in this case, it significantly exceeds these classical indicators. I won’t reproduce the numbers now, but they are impressive. See also Klopp afraid of the awakening of Inter! Vladimir Putin President of Russia

The head of the Russian Defense Ministry, Sergei Shoigu, reported that on the night of June 8, the Armed Forces of Ukraine made an attempt to break through the Russian defense in the Zaporozhye direction. According to him, the enemy tried to break through the Russian defenses with the forces of the 47th mechanized brigade, numbering up to 1.5 thousand people and 150 armored vehicles.