A Russian-American reporter for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) was detained in Russia and accused of not having registered as “foreign agent”, His employer and a journalist protection group reported this Wednesday.

(You can read: Another young Colombian died in the war in Ukraine; he had traveled a few weeks ago)

Alsosu Kurmasheva, editor of the Tatar-Bashkir service of the station financed by the United States Congress, “She needs to be released so she can immediately return to her family,” RFE/RL acting president Jeffrey Gedmin said in a bulletin.

She is the second American journalist to be held by Russia in recent months. Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter, has been detained since March, accused of espionage.

Kurmasheva lives in Prague, Czech Republic, but entered Russia on May 20 due to a family emergency, according to a statement from the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), based in New York.

On June 2, she was temporarily detained at the Kazan airport before her return flight, where both her US and Russian passports were confiscated. and he was fined for failing to register his United States document with local authorities, according to RFE/RFL.

(We recommend: They announce the death of a suspect in the Brussels attack, after a shooting)

She was awaiting the return of her passports when the indictment was announced, CPJ said, warning that if convicted she faces up to five years in prison.

The organization declared itself “deeply concerned” by the charges. “Journalism is not a crime and Kurmasheva’s arrest is further proof that Russia is determined to repress independent reporting,” said Gulnoza Said, CPJ’s Europe and Central Asia program coordinator.

AFP

You can also read: