American playwright and journalist Tuvia Tenenbohm said in an article for the National Review that he was amazed at the fearlessness of the Russians during the pandemic and explained their strength. On Sunday, January 17, reports RIA News…

While people in the West are terrified of dying from the coronavirus, Moscow has opened restaurants, cafes and shopping centers, Tenenbohm said. He noticed a large number of people on the streets and in transport and was surprised at the fearlessness of the inhabitants of Russian cities. The journalist noted that the police at the entrance to the metro control that people wear masks, but at the same time many Russians take them off after they are inside.

The author also noted some contradictions. For example, he was not allowed to serve in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior – the police said that it was dangerous to gather a large number of people in one place. But at the same time, Muscovites continue to go to GUM and to the ballet, without fear of infection, unlike his compatriots.

Tenenbom was impressed by the words of one of the Petersburgers: “Our ancestors survived the blockade, and we will survive any plague.” The author of the material added that residents of the northern capital still remember and honor the blockade of Leningrad. In his article, the American writes that being Russian means living with hopes and feelings, not logic and cold facts. “They are people, not computers, and that’s their strength,” explained Tenenbohm.

According to the journalist, he came to Russia to take a break from the constant fear of the epidemic, as well as the political battles between Donald Trump and Joseph Biden, and he succeeded. Tenenbohm concluded that he fell in love with Russia and its people.

On January 16, it was reported that Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller said that he “has professional respect” for the Russian military.