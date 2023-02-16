In October 2022, American journalist John Dugan received a letter containing facts about the preparations for blowing up the Nord Stream gas pipelines by the United States of America from the European military. The reporter spoke about this on February 16 in an interview with Izvestia.

He noted that the day after receiving the message, he immediately reported this on his YouTube channel, saying that during the NATO exercise Baltops-22, one of the participants saw strange divers with boxes in MK-29 rebreathers dive underwater.

“I received this letter on October 2nd, and on the 3rd I did an online stream. The letter was sent by the Proton Mail encrypted mail service from the European military,” Dugan commented.

The journalist pointed out that no one paid attention to his statement for four months, but now this topic has received a wide response in the media. In this connection, the investigation into the undermining of the Nord Streams may reach a new level. At the same time, Dugan is sure that Western countries do not want the truth about the attack to become known. However, a letter from a NATO exercise participant, he noted, could disrupt these plans.

Earlier on Feb. 16, Dugan provided RIA Novosti with an email from an anonymous source confirming that the NATO exercise Baltops 2022 in the Baltic Sea involved American divers with deep-sea equipment, who seemed to him “looked like terrorists.”

They carried MK-29 breathing apparatus, which uses an oxygen-hel mixture for deep diving, and other highly professional equipment never used by naval units. The arrived divers declared their alleged participation in mine clearance exercises. However, they actually went underwater for more than six hours, which is unbelievable for a normal diver, and then rose to the surface and were taken away by helicopter.

Earlier, on February 8, American journalist Seymour Hersh published his own investigation into gas pipeline explosions. It claims that American divers planted the bombs during the Baltops exercise in the Baltic Sea in June 2022, and the Norwegians activated them. Washington’s motives, he said, were that because of the work of the Nord Stream, Germany could refuse to provide assistance to Ukraine.

On the day the investigation was released, the Pentagon denied US involvement in blowing up gas pipelines.

In Russia, on February 16, the State Duma adopted a draft appeal to the UN calling for an international investigation into the explosions on the Nord Stream lines. It notes that the responsibility “for causing multibillion-dollar damage” to the energy infrastructure of Russia and a number of European countries, as well as “for catastrophic environmental damage” lies with the administration of US President Joe Biden.

It is also known that the Russian Federation requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on February 22 in connection with new information about the explosion of gas pipelines.

Leaks at Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 were discovered in September 2022. The representative of the seismic center of Sweden, Bjorn Lund, said that two powerful underwater explosions were registered in the area of ​​​​leaks in pipelines at the time of the emergency. The Russian Federation called the incident an act of state terrorism.