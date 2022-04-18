Journalist George Elayson compared the actions of Ukrainian nationalists with terrorism

The actions of Ukrainian nationalists have been compared to terrorism. This opinion was expressed by American journalist George Elyson in the film RT Documentary, writes RIA News.

“The military doesn’t do that. Is that ISIS (terrorist organization banned in Russia) does this,” he said during a visit to a burial site in Luhansk.

Earlier, the head of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR), Alexander Bastrykin, instructed to open a criminal case against Ukrainian actress Andrianna Kurilets for her Russophobic calls for violence. The actress starred in a social video, where she voiced calls for violence against officers of the Russian Armed Forces.