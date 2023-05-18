American investor Rogers: the US, Europe and Japan are waiting for the collapse of banks against the backdrop of a recession

American investor Jim Rogers said that the US, Europe and Japan are waiting for an increase in the number of collapsed banks due to the upcoming “terrible” recession. The expert predicted such a fate for financial organizations in an interview RIA News.

“More banks will fail, not only in the US, but in many countries. In Japan, Europe, a lot of places. You will see how banks are collapsing,” he said.

According to Rogers, when a country’s economy is in a bad state, “there are people who will make mistakes.” And this will eventually become the reason for new crashes in the banking system. In this situation, the government makes organizations unite. Thus, the situation is only hushed up. What the authorities don’t realize, however, is that they are “making things worse,” Rogers explained.

The investor also said that Washington is publicly declaring its intention to prevent new failures. In this regard, depositors are not aware of the problems in the banking system. And this encourages people to make more mistakes, which accumulate and cause even more large-scale collapses of financial institutions, Rogers concluded.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that the shares of a number of regional US banks collapsed during exchange trading on May 2 to 2020 lows, reflecting investor concern about the state of the industry. Most of all, the decline in quotes affected banks that suffered after the March collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).

At the same time, investors were not optimistic about the industry’s prospects, partly due to expectations of another increase in interest rates by the US Federal Reserve. Experts believe that the banking sector is entering a chronic phase of the crisis, which means difficult prospects for regional credit institutions.