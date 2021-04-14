B.ernard “Bernie” Madoff is considered to be the greatest investment fraud in American history. He has now died in a North Carolina prison at the age of 82. Here he served a sentence that was set for 150 years.

Madoff operated a gigantic pyramid scheme through his asset management company, in which investors were paid not with profits from investments, but with the money of new customers. Most recently, he fooled his investors into a deposit of $ 65 billion. The hoax was exposed in late 2008 when clients tried to withdraw assets during the financial crisis and Madoff ran out of money. Madoff confessed his business practices to his sons and the fraud leaked to the public.

Securities and Exchange Commission embarrassed

The pictures of his arrest went around the world, and a gigantic financial scandal ensued, which also embarrassed the SEC. She has been accused of overlooking the fraud despite many warning signs. Madoff himself pleaded guilty to all eleven counts in one trial and was sentenced to the maximum legal sentence of 150 years. Before the verdict was announced, more than 100 letters and emails from victims of the fraud were presented to the responsible judge, Madoff was named “monster” and “devil”.

His lawyers tried to get an early release last year because of his poor health. On this “compassionate release” basis, for example, Bernie Ebbers was released some time ago, who was in prison for his role in the collapse of the telecommunications company Worldcom and who has meanwhile also died.

In the case of Madoff, however, the judge in charge showed no mercy and wrote: “When I convicted Mr. Madoff in 2009, it was my full intention that he spend the rest of his life in prison.” committed and never shown real remorse for it. A pardon from the former American President Donald Trump also failed.