Investment company BlackRock will close its fund of Russian securities Russia ETF

The world’s largest investment company BlackRock has decided to close its exchange-traded fund of Russian securities Russia ETF. About it August 4 reported company press office.

This decision was supported by the board of directors. The investment company received the appropriate permission from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 3. “The initial stage of liquidation is currently scheduled for tentatively August 17, 2022,” the statement said.

Earlier, BlackRock analysts named three main reasons why investors should refrain from buying in the stock market. The main one is the unrealistic estimate of the decline in revenues and profits of most companies.