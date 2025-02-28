A scrambled river, fishermen’s gain. If the layoffs of US officials sponsored by Elon Musk has generated discomfort in various sectors in the United States, there are those who see at these juncture an opportunity to take advantage. This is the case of Russia and China, who have allegedly ordered their intelligence services intensify the recruitment of federal employees of the North American country, with special attention in those who have run out of work or who fear losing it.

The American television network has revealed this Friday CNN in an article in which he cites four people familiar with recent American intelligence information on the subject. According to these data, both powers are focused on recently dismissed employees with security authorizations and in those in the trial period, which may have valuable information about the critical infrastructure of the United States and the government bureaucracy.

In this context, Russia and China have created hiring websites and have begun to look for federal employees in LinkedIn, according to sources. They do it with the belief that these officials are “At its most vulnerable moment”: “Without work, bitter for being fired, etc.” “It is not much imagination to see that these workers represent surprisingly attractive objectives for the intelligence services of our competitors and adversaries,” said one of the people consulted.

These information seem to confirm what was previously a hypothetical fear of officials still in their office, that the mass layoffs opened the door to the mass recruitment of the former employees. For its part, the Department of Justice has accused several public workers of Filter sensitive information to Chinaaccording to the CNN.









The president of the United States, Donald Trump, has started with Musk this February a wave of mass layoffs of federal workers. At the beginning of the month, the Executive dispensed with the services of 40 United Digital Service (USDS) officials and, shortly after, ordered the agencies to end employee contracts in the trial period, within the framework of their plan to drastically reduce the size of the government.

Besides, Musk gave An ultimatum to federal employees for which they had to justify the need for their work if they did not want to be fired. This whole situation led this last week to the resignation of 21 officials as a sign of protest against all these measures.