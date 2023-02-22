Former intelligence officer of the USMC Ritter stated the defeat of Ukraine in the conflict with Russia

Ex-scout of the US Marine Corps (MCC) Scott Ritter stated that despite Western assistance and promises of support for Kyiv, Ukraine will face defeat in the conflict with Russia. He is such an opinion expressed in an interview with Mysl Polska.

“Everything is over. Regardless of the statements in the West about Russia, everyone already knows that Ukraine has been defeated,” the former officer said.