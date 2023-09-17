Ex-intelligence officer Ritter: Russia will easily defeat the United States

Russia will defeat the United States without any effort. Former American intelligence officer Scott Ritter stated this on a social network. X (formerly Twitter).

“Russia wins by default, which means that it doesn’t even try to win. We are simply losing ourselves,” he said.

According to Ritter, Americans live in a utopia, not realizing the real state of affairs. He noted that the United States will be doomed if it does not change its course.

Earlier, Ritter predicted the collapse of Ukraine and said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were suffering irreparable losses. According to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to hold out until the start of the rainy season to freeze hostilities.