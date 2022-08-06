Ex-US intelligence officer Ritter predicted a tragic end for President Zelensky

Former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter on YouTube channel Judging Freedom predicted a tragic end for President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and said that his political career was coming to an end.

“He will either be forced to leave Ukraine or die at the hands of his own citizens, who have ceased to trust him,” Ritter said. He added that it is the President of Ukraine who is responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands of civilians.

Also, the ex-intelligence officer noted that the leaders of the West cease to believe in the created image of Zelensky, increasingly refusing to help Kyiv. “Due to the fact that the prestige of the President of Ukraine is gradually declining, it no longer makes sense for him to remain in power,” he said.

According to Ritter, a coup d’état may soon take place in Ukraine.

Earlier, Ritter said that Russia managed to win political, economic and military victories over the West. The military stressed that Moscow is winning on all fronts.