Former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter said that in the event of a war between Russia and the United States, the US army would be defeated. His words leads R.T.

He noted that the admission of Ukraine to NATO in accordance with the fifth article of the charter will oblige the alliance to take the side of Kiev in the event of a war with Russia. The intelligence officer explained that the bloc would be forced to take the post-Soviet republic under its “umbrella”: to deploy air defense forces, combat groups, and aviation there.

“Once this umbrella is in place, Ukraine will feel the courage to start a hybrid conflict against what it calls the Russian occupation of Crimea,” Ritter wrote.

In this case, Russia will be forced to respond, which will lead to an armed conflict in which Ukraine will drag the alliance, the officer continued. In support of these words, he cited the recent decision of US President Joe Biden to send about three thousand troops to Eastern Europe against the backdrop of the Ukrainian crisis. He also recalled the words of Bob Wark, US Deputy Secretary of Defense under Barack Obama. In 2015, the military stated that NATO would protect the territorial integrity of all members.

“As someone who was once trained to fight the Soviet army, I can testify that a war with Russia will be like nothing the U.S. military has ever faced,” he continued.

The intelligence officer explained that the US army is not organized, the military is poorly trained and not prepared for a hypothetical war with Russia. In addition, American doctrine does not involve participation in a large-scale armed conflict. A conventional war with Russia would result in an unprecedented defeat for the US military, the officer warned.

“In short, it will be a rout,” he stressed.