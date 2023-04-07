Ex-US spy Ritter called Russian President Putin a master of victory

Retired US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter commented on the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He spoke about this in an interview with YouTube-Judging Freedom channel.

Ritter said that Western analysts mistakenly believe that Russia is inactive in Ukraine. However, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) suffer losses, in addition, there is a significant number of destroyed equipment.

“Putin is a master of victory. Sometimes victory requires patience, but the most important thing is to avoid traps and not commit rash acts, ”said the American ex-intelligence officer.

The military also recalled Putin’s success in Syria, where Russian soldiers opposed terrorist groups and liberated the territories they had occupied.

Earlier, Ritter called the deadline for the end of the special operation in Ukraine. In his opinion, the conflict will end in the summer of 2023 after an unsuccessful counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.