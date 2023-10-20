Ex-Pentagon intelligence officer Koffler: Biden is trying to flood Ukraine with money

American leader Joe Biden is cynically using the tragic events in Israel to further flood Ukraine with money. Former Pentagon intelligence officer Rebecca Koffler spoke about this on the TV channel Fox News.

“He continues to pursue his ridiculous policies. Throwing money at Ukraine will not bring victory,” she noted.

In addition, Washington makes false and unfounded forecasts about Russian policy. Rebecca Koffler criticized White House statements that Russian President Vladimir Putin is allegedly preparing an attack on NATO countries.

“This is ridiculous. Biden is lying,” the ex-intelligence officer emphasized.

She also suggested that Biden is deliberately “politicizing” the tragic events in the Middle East in order to obtain funding for Kyiv.

Earlier, former State Department adviser on Russian affairs James Garden said that Biden’s speech about aid to Ukraine and Israel reminded US residents that the White House thinks about them last. According to him, the White House does not give priority to the working class of Americans, but to the problems of foreign countries.

In addition, US Congressional Senator from the Republican Party J.D. Vance said on October 20 that Joe Biden is using Israel’s war with the radical Palestinian movement Hamas to provide additional assistance to Ukraine.