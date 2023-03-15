US National Intelligence has requested $72.4 billion for its activities in 2024

The United States National Intelligence Agency has requested over $70 billion for its activities in the next fiscal year. About it informed Office of Director of National Intelligence Avril Haynes.

The total amount requested for fiscal year 2024 is said to be $72.4 billion. The press release notes that the details of the request will not be disclosed, as they are classified information. “The only exceptions to the above relate to unclassified appropriations,” the U.S. intelligence report said.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that the Pentagon wants to ask Congress for $170 billion in purchases in the new fiscal year. As the publication clarified, special attention will be paid to replacing the ammunition transferred to Kyiv.