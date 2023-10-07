An American woman from Groningen, together with three other former Americans, is demanding back the ‘astronomical’ fee she paid to surrender her American passport. Rachel Heller (61), who grew up in Connecticut, but left the US for the Netherlands in 1997, tells NBC News that giving up her nationality felt like “a painful separation”.
