The Kyiv authorities canceled the accreditations of some Western media to work in Kherson due to the ban on the Western press to record human rights violations by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was announced on Twitter by the American human rights activist Ajamu Baraka on November 14.

“The Ukrainian authorities have withdrawn from a number of Western media outlets the authority to publish materials from Kherson. The reason given was that they were not given permission to do so. The authorities wanted to ensure control over such materials, ”wrote Baraka.

The human rights activist accompanied his post with photographs from the Associated Press agency, which show people tied to poles. The photos were taken on November 13, but there was no official information about their origin and who is depicted in them. Presumably, these are residents of the city, punished by the Armed Forces of Ukraine for cooperation with the Russian side.

Baraka believes that the Kyiv authorities do not want evidence of human rights violations and atrocities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine against their own citizens to penetrate the Western media.

Earlier that day, it became known that at least six media representatives, including CNN and Sky News, lost their accreditation for reporting from Kherson. This decision was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the department, the reason was a gross violation of the rules of work in the area of ​​combat operations. As a result, journalists were denied the right to carry out professional activities, and their press cards were declared invalid.

In response, the Ukrainian media demanded the return of accreditations canceled due to reports from Kherson. Their statement was published by Detector Media. The demand is addressed to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valery Zaluzhny and Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov.

On November 11, in the Kherson direction, the transfer of Russian troops to the left bank of the Dnieper was completed. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said that persons who wished to leave the right-bank part of the Kherson region were assisted in moving. The order to maneuver was given two days earlier, on November 9, by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu following a meeting with Sergei Surovikin, commander of the united group of troops in the area of ​​the special operation.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

