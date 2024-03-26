The center provides specialized patient care led by American board-certified surgeons with more than twenty years of experience in hernia treatments and abdominal wall reconstruction surgeries.

The American Hospital Dubai announced the opening of the first comprehensive center specializing in hernia treatment and abdominal wall reconstruction surgeries in the Middle East and North Africa region, using robotic technologies.

The center aims to be a leading and comprehensive station for hernia treatments in the region, as it will provide specialized care by American board-certified surgeons with more than twenty years of experience in the field of hernia treatments and abdominal wall reconstruction surgeries.

The center will provide treatment for all types of hernias, including inguinal hernias, umbilical hernias, ventral hernias, incisional hernias, recurrent hernias, diastasis of the rectus muscle, obturator and lateral hernias, sports hernias, and hiatal hernias.

The American Hospital Dubai is the first in the region to use surgical robotic technology to perform minimally invasive surgeries. The center will work to integrate the latest research and technologies into its treatments and care, in cooperation with doctors specializing in rehabilitation medicine, physical therapy, sports medicine, interventional radiology, and nutrition. Clinical, and orthopedic to improve patient outcomes.

Commenting on the opening of the new center, Mr. Sherif Bishara, CEO of the American Hospital Group, Dubai, said: “We are pleased to provide the best services and medical care in our new and first center in the region for hernia treatments and abdominal wall reconstruction surgeries.”

Bishara added: “The American Hospital Dubai continues to lead the advanced medical care scene in accordance with the best international standards and practices, which enables our patients to benefit from modern treatments using robotic technologies.”

Bishara continued: “The Hernia Treatment Center is another addition to our comprehensive, world-class medical facilities at the American Hospital Dubai, which confirms our leadership in the field of primary, secondary, specialty and complex disease care.”

For his part, Dr. Hatem Moussa, Director of the Center of Excellence for Robotic Surgery and Head of the Department of Surgery at the American Hospital Dubai, said, “When treating a hernia, we strive in our new center to do so using the most advanced and minimally invasive techniques, including various robotic platforms.” And endoscopy to ensure a speedy recovery and a quick return to normal life.”

Moussa added: “Hernia can be painful, impact patients’ lives, and, in some cases, can be dangerous if left untreated. Therefore, patients should do their best to find a specialized hernia surgeon who will strive to provide the best treatment method and ensure their return to health.” Their normal lives as soon as possible.

