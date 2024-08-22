The American Hospital Dubai has announced the opening of the UAE’s first overseas medical tourism representative office in Lagos, Nigeria, providing Nigerians with easy access to world-class medical services at various healthcare facilities in the UAE.

This initiative comes as part of the American Hospital Dubai’s expansion plan, which includes opening around 30 new offices across Africa and Eastern Europe, as it strives to expand its range of premium healthcare services, as well as enhance the UAE’s position as a leading destination for medical tourism.

American Hospital Dubai is the preferred healthcare destination for Nigerians, with its evidence-based, leading healthcare and a team of top-notch doctors and specialists. The opening of the new representative office in Lagos ensures that the needs of more Nigerians seeking reliable healthcare outside their home country are met.

The representative office in Lagos will play a significant role in enhancing engagement with the local community and organizing educational webinars with healthcare professionals in Nigeria. These educational, awareness and outreach initiatives reflect the American Hospital Dubai’s commitment to giving back to the community.

One of the key features of the American Hospital Dubai’s representative office in Lagos is a dedicated travel desk, which will design affordable medical packages exclusively for Nigerian patients seeking treatment at the hospital. It will also provide full support in their travel arrangements, as travel between the UAE and Nigeria has resumed following the lifting of the ban by the UAE government earlier this year.

American Hospital Dubai also offers round-the-clock international patient services, with a fully trained international patient team to assist and advise patients and their families, schedule appointments with appropriate physicians, and coordinate patient referrals. The international patient team also provides assistance with visas, air travel arrangements, hotel accommodations, and access to the hospital’s specialist physicians for comprehensive virtual consultations and queries prior to patients’ arrival in the UAE.

On this occasion, Sherif Beshara, CEO of the American Hospital Group in Dubai, said: “The UAE has strengthened its position as one of the world’s leading medical tourism destinations, enjoying increasing international confidence in the healthcare sector, excelling in providing unique experiences and launching many initiatives to attract global tourists seeking distinguished healthcare. He added that the UAE’s expertise, innovations and world-class standards in healthcare enhance its international standing in this vital sector.”

“The American Hospital Dubai is committed to providing advanced medical technologies and collaborating with global experts in life sciences, which reflects our dedication to innovation, advanced and multidisciplinary healthcare services, and our concern for patient safety and satisfaction,” added Bishara.

“No hospital has taken the steps that the American Hospital in Dubai has taken, from their investment plan in the country, to the capacity building initiatives, the list of equipment to be delivered and the full implementation timeline in Nigeria. It is clear that their commitment is unparalleled and at the rate they are going, the country’s healthcare system will be the main beneficiary,” said Prince Tony TJT Princewell, Board Member of the American Hospital in Nigeria. “We really need investors like them and I am delighted with the reception they are receiving in recognition of their remarkable efforts.”

About American Hospital Dubai

Established in 1996, American Hospital Dubai is the flagship brand of Mohamed & Obaid Al Mulla Group and a leading healthcare destination in the region, offering world-class medical solutions, backed by the latest technological innovations. American Hospital Dubai is a member of the Mayo Clinic Network of Healthcare (MCNM) and a pioneer in obtaining several international accreditations. American Hospital Dubai invests in AI, research, education, innovation and provision of new medical solutions to serve people. American Hospital Dubai continues to raise the bar in quality of treatment by focusing on patient comfort and well-being in accordance with the highest international standards, as the hospital’s benchmarking research contributes to improving the effectiveness and outcomes of the medical services it provides.