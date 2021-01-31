In September 2019, Ryan Murphy made the cover of Time magazine. The caption that accompanies his photo is more than eloquent: the new king of television. The editors had every reason to give it such a category because Murphy had signed a contract with Netflix for $ 300 million, something unprecedented in the age of streaming.

His latest creation, Ratched, recently followed The Politician and Hollywood as his third Netflix project. The great moment of Murphy, who does not stop making announcements even in the midst of a pandemic, is an opportunity to meet or meet again with the series that, for many critics, reinvented the horror genre on television. American Horror Story: where to watch all the seasons on the internet.

Where to watch American Horror Story online

Poster creativity is part of the AHS series.

After making Glee for Fox in 2009, Murphy teamed up with Brad Falchuk to wow audiences and critics with American Horror Story. This series, also colloquially called by the public ASH (by its initials), is actually a succession of nine miniseries, since each season has a plot that begins and ends in its dozen or ten chapters.

It began to be broadcast on the FOX channel in 2011 and lasted until 2019, always on the same cable signal. Despite Murphy’s millionaire contract with Netflix, the complete series for now is not available on that streaming platform but in Argentina (as in most Latin American countries) it is seen on Amazon Prime Video, another of the world’s great providers of online series and movies.

Ryan Murphy the creator. He signed a contract for 300 million dollars.

Data sheet

AMERICAN HORROR STORY. (2011-2019). U.S. Horror. Supernatural. Suspense. Creators: Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. Protagonists: Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Denis O`Hare, Kathy Bates, Jessica Lange, Frances Conroy, Lily Rabe, Angela Bassett, Emma Roberts, Cheyenne Jackson, Taissa Farmiga, Adina Porter, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, Clhoë Sevigny, Lady Gaga, Joseph Fiennes and Kate Mara, among others. Production: FX Network. Seasons: 9. Chapters: 103 episodes. Duration: 60 minutes each. Distribution: Disney-ABC Domestic Television. In Latin America: Amazom Prime Video.

Synopsis

From modern witches to ghost houses, passing through a vampire hotel, a freak circus and even the Apocalypse … They are stories of physical and psychic horrors that affect the characters in stories that are sometimes more related than others.

The first season, Murder House (2011), seems the most attached to classic horror, even with the resource of the haunted house. The Harmon family will arrive there, who must deal with the ghosts of their former occupants.

Sarah Paulson is one of the key actresses in the series.

Follow him Asylum (2012), for some critics the most complete and adult, despite the inclusion of aliens and Nazis. Everything happens in a Catholic asylum where an accused of homicide arrives.

In Coven (2013), a group of modern witches tries to keep their lineage standing. Murphy’s iconic actresses, Jessica Lange and Sarah Paulson, as well as Angela Bassett, Taissa Farmiga, Emma Roberts and Gabourey Sidibe bring to life this strange club set in New Orleans.

The series takes us back to the 1950s in the following season: Freak Show (2014). A freak circus will be besieged by a con artist who tries to kill its stars. Lange and Paulson act again, in a story reminiscent of another series: Carnivale.

Jessica Lange, of great acting in the series AHS.

The following year it was the turn of Hotel, (2015), an establishment where vampires coexist and gothic terror predominates. Also, Lady Gaga plays The Countess and Lange is not part of the cast.

Presented as a documentary, Roanoke (2016), mixes an old house with, of course, various murders and supernatural experiences. We also see Paulson in three different roles. Cult (2017) tells the story of a woman who feels terrified after the triumph of Donald Trump. Meanwhile, a cult plans to end the world as we know it.

An imagined nuclear holocaust for 2020 is the background of Apocalypse (2018). It should be seen after Murder House and Coven, because there are some characters from those seasons. Finally 1984 (2019), recreates the 80s in a San Francisco camp that will be the target of a serial killer (supposedly inspired by a real one: Richard Ramírez).

Lady Gaga surprises in 2015 with a fiery scene in Hotel.

All 103 chapters can be seen today on Amazom Prime Video. Will the story continue? Ryan Murphy already anticipated that yes. But it will only be in 2021, because the coronavirus delayed the project.