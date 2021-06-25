The American Horror Story universe (AHS) It is expanding, and not only with the presentation of its tenth season, but also with the new spin-off titled American Horror Stories. Both stories will arrive this summer.

FX and Ryan Murphy, creator of the show, have shared a poster and a teaser trailer for this special edition on their respective social networks. Fans were surprised to see the return of Rubber Man from Murder House, the show’s first season.

On his Twitter account, Murphy shared with his followers a message about what to expect from this spin off and an official photo of these episodes, which he has called “a summer of American terror.”

“We are doing independent one-hour episodes to delve into the myths, legends and traditions of horror. Many will feature AHS stars they know and love, ”he shared.

American Horror Stories opens in July. Photo: Hulu / FX

What will we see in the spin off of American Horror Story?

First announced last year, American Horror Stories will feature hour-long episodes that will focus on various famous urban myths and legends among viewers.

American Horror Story release date

The series will premiere on FX and Hulu on July 15. American Horror Story fan favorite actress Sarah Paulson will direct one of the episodes.

Which actors will be part of American Horror Story?

The first season will feature actors who have appeared in the original series, as well as some newcomers. The cast is comprised of: Kevin McHale (Glee), Dyllón Burnside (Pose), Charles Melton (Riverdale) and Nico Greetham from (The Prom).