It was in 2011 when American horror story made it to the small screen. Since then, its format has captivated millions of people looking for a good horror story. The years have passed and now it is close to launching its tenth season. However, the news has not been there.

Although the announcement of a spin-off for the successful production had already been announced at the end of 2020, Ryan Murphy has rekindled – through his official account on Instagram – the expectations around the new series, with the launch of a official teaser, as well as confirming a premiere date.

“Each episode brings you a different nightmare. American Horror Stories, a twisted new anthology from Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, streamed July 15”Reads the aforementioned publication, in which it is mentioned that the title will be available through Hulu. With this, it is presumed that the production will be part of Star + when it arrives in Latin America.

AHS

The clip, just over a minute long, stars a mysterious woman clad from head to toe in a black latex suit. In that sense, international media suggest that this spin-off will take us back -at least in its first episodes- to the first season of the show, entitled Murder House. However, specific details of its plot still remain a mystery.

What has been confirmed – by Murphy himself – is that they are doing 16 independent one-hour episodes, which delve into the myths, legends and traditions of terror. Also, “many of these episodes will feature AHS stars you know and love.”

Ryan murphy

As for the cast, some of the confirmed actors are known to be Kevin McHale (Glee), Dyllón Burnside (Pose), Charles Melton (Riverdale / AHS: Hotel) and Nico Greetham (The Prom). Also, Sarah Paulson is expected to return. However, specialized portals suggest that her return would be in the role of producer for some of the episodes.