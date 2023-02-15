Home page World

Miriam Haberhauer

A 33-year-old American made it his life goal to look like a real clown. For ten years he has been doing everything to transform and optimize his body.

Los Angeles – cosmetic surgeries are now commonplace in many countries. Some people take the art of optimizing their bodies to extremes, as a bizarre case from the USA shows.

Goal in Life “Clown” – Americans began transformation 10 years ago

“Richie The Barber” describes itself as “clowned out”. His goal is to look like a lifelike clown. With his colorfully tattooed face, prominent eyebrows and fiery red hair that sticks out in all directions from his head, the 33-year-old is already coming very close.

The desire to change his appearance in this way arose in the then 23-year-old shortly after moving to Los Angeles, Richie says in an interview with American YouTuber Anthony Padilla. A visit to the circus as a child also left a lasting impression on the now 33-year-old.

“It was weird, that’s why I did it” – 33-year-old turns into a clown

At the age of 17, the American began to have his arms tattooed, and a few years later the first smaller face tattoos were added. It was mostly “standard motifs” such as anchors, hearts or diamonds that Richie had pierced in the face at the time.

In order to perfect the transformation into a clown, the 33-year-old later had silicone implants placed under his eyebrows. The quick-change artist also had his tongue split: “I thought it was weird, that’s why I did it,” was the reason for it.

Tattooed nose red – ex-girlfriend breaks up

The next step was to get his nose tattooed red and some areas of his face blue. “I didn’t tell my girlfriend at the time,” reports the American. On Instagram Richie shared a photo of his transformation at the time – after which his girlfriend at the time broke up with him.

Similar actions later cost the 33-year-old another relationship. His current partner now fits perfectly into the image of the would-be clown: “She has a small heart tattooed on her nose,” says the 33-year-old.

33-year-old turns into a clown: “I could buy a boat with the money”

The American spent a lot of money on his life’s work. “I could have bought a whole boat with that money,” he says. In retrospect, the 33-year-old would probably go the same way: “I’m so used to being who I am now and feel completely comfortable with being me.” The 33-year-old, whose looks are causing a sensation .

