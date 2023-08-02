At the end of July, the WTA-500 and ATP-500 series tournaments started in Washington, where many of our leading tennis players participate. And so far we have only one loss: Anastasia Potapova could not beat the Olympic champion Belinda Bencic. But Daria Kasatkina, Lyudmila Samsonova, Aslan Karatsev and Alexander Shevchenko won their matches of the first round. The organizers of the American tournament made an unprecedented decision by canceling handshakes between Ukrainians and Russian and Belarusian players.

We went to the second

In men, after a month’s break, Aslan Karatsev returned to the tour. The semi-finalist of the Australian Open-2021 this year held only one outstanding tournament – the Masters in Madrid, where the native of Vladikavkaz reached the semi-finals. However, injury prevented success. Aslan managed to return to Roland Garros, managed to qualify and the first round, but then flew out from the 12th seeded Francis Tiafoe. In Stuttgart, Gaale and Wimbledon, Karatsev was also limited to one win in the main draw. But on his favorite hard he is clearly capable of more.

In Washington, Aslan started with a confident victory over the Australian Kiranpal Pannu. True, in the second round he will again meet with Tiafoe. The American was seeded under the second number and missed the first round. But surely Karatsev has a desire to take revenge for the recent defeat in Paris.

Another Russian participant in the tournament, Alexander Shevchenko, also advanced to the second round. Moreover, the Rostovite managed to beat the winner of two ATP tournaments, American Maxim Cressy. Then he will meet with an even more difficult opponent – Sebastian Korda. The ex-first racket of the world in juniors is now in the top 30 of the world ranking.

“It will be very difficult for both of them to go through the second round, the opponents are extremely strong,” noted the titled Russian tennis player Andrei Chesnokov in a conversation with Izvestia. – At the same time, both Karatsev and Shevchenko will have chances to win. In Paris, Tiafoe beat Aslan in a four-set, very difficult match. Surely he drew conclusions from him and will try to give a new fight. As for Korda, he is not as stable this year as he was last year. Plus, Shevchenko passed Cressy and should now be on a moral upswing.

The tournament in the US capital misses the entire “Russian Troika”. Karen Khachanov continues to recover from injury, while Andrei Rublev and Daniil Medvedev decided to take a short break from their performances. And this is logical. For example, by mid-July, the same Medvedev had already won more victories than in the entire last season (46 versus 45), played 55 matches and won five titles – in Rotterdam, Doha, Dubai, Miami and Rome. In addition, he has a final in Indian Wells and semi-finals in Adelaide and Wimbledon. To put it mildly, a busy schedule – even the world ranking leader, Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, has played only 51 official games this season, winning 47 meetings. What can we say about Serb Novak Djokovic, who limited himself to 38 matches in 2023.

It is noteworthy that Daniil has not played in Washington since 2019, when he lost in the final to Australian Nick Kyrgios. But in 2020, at the end of July – beginning of August, the tour was on pause due to covid, in 2021, at that time, Medvedev performed at the Tokyo Olympics, and last season he preferred Los Cabos, Mexico, to the US capital, where, by the way, won the championship title.

Hands off

The handshake of opponents before and after matches is traditional for many sports, and in some it is even mandatory and spelled out in the rules. However, such a simple action, which demonstrates the principles of fair play, has become a stumbling block for Ukrainian athletes.

In tennis, handshakes with Russians and Belarusians are boycotted by all the leading representatives of Ukraine at any tournament. Their actions are not liked by the fans, who present tennis players with a whistle and a rumble. Ukrainian women complained about the fans in the media, asked the WTA to intervene, without changing their behavior on the court. And now, it seems, they managed to push through the organizers of the competition. This week they tried a new tactic.

Before the match between Ukrainian Elina Svitolina and Victoria Azarenka, it was announced that there would be no handshakes after the end of this game. As a result, Svitolina won, and Azarenka immediately went to the locker room. The Ukrainian woman said that she was satisfied with this decision. She’d been trying to do something like this for months. Back at Roland Garros, Elina called on tournament organizers to issue press releases warning that after the matches of Ukrainian tennis players with Russians and Belarusians, “a political action is expected.”

Russians and Belarusians sometimes went to meet their rivals. But they got it for it. So, Daria Kasatkina took the blow at Roland Garros. After the match, all with the same Svitolina, she appreciated the game with her thumb up, not approaching her opponent for a handshake. For this, she was booed by the audience.

In Washington, Kasatkina and Svitolina will meet again in the second round. So far, in their confrontation, the score is 7:0 in favor of the Ukrainian. Let’s see if Daria will be able to crush this unsuccessful series. In the first round, the first racket of Russia passed the strong Belgian Elise Mertens. Lyudmila Samsonova also started her title defense very well. She allowed American Danielle Collins to take just four games. But Anastasia Potapova ends the fight in Washington. At the end of the first set with Belinda Bencic, the Russian woman refused to continue the match due to injury. Let’s hope the damage isn’t serious.