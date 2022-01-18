Gradually, companies are giving cards in what is the most awaited digital world. The metaverse has been gaining adherents and the most recent is Walmart, which plans to join with a digital currency and NFT.

As advanced by the American network CNBC, the retail giant, Walmart, intends to make a presence in the metaverse, having filed patent applications for digital currencies, virtual goods and NFT. This action follows the example of some others that intend to integrate the metaverse proposed by Meta.

+ Brazilian company buys land in metaverse for R$ 80 thousand

As of December 30, 2021, Walmart has filed a total of seven trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Among them, patents for digital currencies and NFT stand out, as well as software for managing tokens, digital assets and blockchain.

In the metaverse, Walmart will not only sell clothing, books and games. In addition, it will include home appliances, musical instruments, pet and personal care products, indoor and outdoor furniture, art supplies, party supplies and holiday items.

For Walmart, this will be an experience “to explore emerging technologies”. After all, this attempt to integrate the metaverse has already been carried out by other companies, such as Nike and Ralph Lauren, who have filed patent applications for their virtual stores.

In addition to these companies, others such as Adidas and Gap have also pioneered this new virtual world, as they have launched their own NFT, some of which were sold out within hours of their launch.

About Walmart, it remains to wait and see how it will enter this virtual universe powered by Meta. Although several companies are betting on the metaverse and creating conditions to integrate it, Intel recently warned that this virtual universe is not as close as it may seem and that companies still have a long way to go.

