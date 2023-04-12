The American geneticist, Professor at Harvard Medical School, Dr. David Sinclair, that the UAE is qualified to become the first country that can delay human aging, as it is the most advanced and global leader in the development of genome technology, and it has a giant and pioneering project called the “Emirati Genome”, stressing that aging is a treatable disease, and is the cause The main disease, which kills 150,000 people annually worldwide.

Sinclair explained, during a Ramadan lecture he delivered at the Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis the day before yesterday, in the presence of Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister. The Minister of the Interior, that his research laboratory has made an amazing scientific discovery, which is that humans have a backup copy of “information genes” in every human cell. The scientific team is conducting research on the possibility of reprogramming this backup copy to treat aging and restore youth within 6 weeks, as the scientist revealed. The American, that there are talks currently taking place between his research center (Sinclair Center) and a number of leading Emirati institutions in scientific and medical research, so that the UAE becomes a global center in the field of vision restoration and treatment.

In detail, the team was witnessed by His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister. Minister of the Interior, the third Ramadan lecture for the Council of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, President of the State, presented by the American scientist specializing in genetics at Harvard Medical School, Dr. David Sinclair, under the title “Aging … its causes and the possibility of preventing it”, in the presence of the Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, and a number of sheikhs, ministers and senior officials in the health sector in the country.

The lecture, which was moderated by Dr. Muhammad Salem Al-Amiri, who holds a doctorate in epigenetic genetics for the diagnosis of leukemia in children, included five main axes, including “the causes of aging, how to know biological age, the ability to recover from aging, and the mechanism of controlling the aging process.” How old will people be in the future?

Sinclair began his lecture by emphasizing the importance of radically changing the way people think about aging, by dealing with it as a disease that can be treated and cured, rather than as a common and natural manifestation of aging, stressing that scientific research has proven that aging is the main cause of many diseases. It kills about 150,000 people worldwide every year.

He said: “Aging is not inevitable, but rather a disease that can be treated, and there is no law in biology that states that we must age at this pace, and then we can make progress in the process of slowing down aging, a theory that has become the number of scientists who believe in it.” It is constantly increasing, because they are better able to understand the reason for our aging and how to delay aging.” He stressed that the UAE is qualified to become the first country that can delay the aging of its citizens and reap economic and social gains, as it is the most advanced and world-leading in the field of developing genome technology, and has A giant and pioneering project called the Emirati Genome, with which we can cooperate in developing genomic technology globally.”

Sinclair added: “Through a radical change in our perspective on aging, we can significantly increase the life expectancy of a person. Over the past years, my research team and I have concluded that the most important causes of aging are the loss of information. A person has two types of information in the body that he inherits.” From his parents, and are affected by the environment and time, the first is the digital information (the genetic code), while the second is the analog information (the epigenome), or the code that surrounds the genetic material in the genome, and controls the operation and stopping of genes from working, which begins to lose information with age, It also happens to CDs due to scratches, and then the cells lose the ability to turn on the right genes at the right time, which leads to losing their role or functions.”

And he continued: “The biggest discovery that our laboratory has reached is that humans have a backup copy of information in every human cell, and by operating three embryonic cells, named O, S and K, the (Sinclair) team was able to restore tissue life back by 75% in Within 6 weeks, which means that in the future we may be able to treat an old person and return him to a youthful state by reprogramming him and using backup copies of information in his cells,” noting that the laboratory will soon announce the results of research on some other animals such as chimpanzees and lemurs.

He explained that he and his research team in the Sinclair Laboratory were able to prove that the epigenome is subject to change, by conducting experiments on mice through which they succeeded in accelerating aging and reversing its course in the animal itself, and reversing the epigenetic clock in the optic nerves of blind elderly mice completely restored their sight, saying. “If it is possible to rejuvenate something as complex as the retina of the eye, perhaps multiple times, then there is no doubt that we can rejuvenate many other vital organs, and to be clear, there is a long way to go between what can be done with mice in The lab and what can be done to help people fight disease and extend their healthy years.”

The American scientist revealed that there are talks currently taking place between his research center and a number of leading Emirati institutions in scientific and medical research, in order for the UAE to become a global center in the field of restoring eyesight and its treatment, stressing that the UAE has leaders capable of change and development and wonderful scientific cadres that can work with them to serve humanity. Sinclair stressed that if it is indeed possible to reset the program that causes humans to age, then it may be easier to treat aging than many people think, and it may even be easier than treating cancer, and it is very likely that the first person who will live to 150 years old has been born Indeed, he says, pointing out that the way people live has a huge impact on speeding up or slowing down signs of aging that are like scratches on a CD, so doing things right can slow down the aging process dramatically.