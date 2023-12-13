WP: ex-chief of the US General Staff Milley laughed at the request to supply F-16s to Ukraine

Former head of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley laughed in response to the request of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valeriy Zaluzhny to supply F-16 aircraft to Ukraine. About it writes The Washington Post.

According to the publication, the conversation between Milli and Zaluzhny took place in the spring against the backdrop of leaks of secret Pentagon documents on Discord. The former head of the American General Staff called his colleague to apologize for the scandal that had started.

Zaluzhny expressed the opinion that the leak would not bring significant consequences, and asked his interlocutor to hand over the F-16 aircraft as soon as possible, since the documents did not mention them. In response, Milli just laughed, a senior Ukrainian official told reporters.

The publication notes that the news caused a completely different reaction from Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, since he unsuccessfully sought the Biden administration to allow European countries to transfer fighter jets to Ukraine.

Earlier, journalists spoke about the rage of American officials due to the leak of their assessments of the situation in Ukraine. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reportedly created a task force to identify the source of the leak.