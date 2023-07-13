In an interview with the American network “ABC News”, the former commander of US forces in the Korean Peninsula, General Robert Abrams, stated that Prigozhin’s fate may be:

He was liquidated by the Russian security.

Or he was put in a prison.

or hide it somewhere.

In any case, Prigozhin will most likely not appear in public again in Russia, according to the American general.

“I think whether he was hidden or sent to a prison or dealt with in some other way, I doubt we’ll ever see him again,” Abrams said.

When the American general was asked if he believed Prigozhin was alive, he replied: “Personally I think so, and if so, he is in a prison somewhere.”

News reports had stated that the leader of “Wagner” left Russia for Belarus after the failure of the rebellion attempt last June, but he did not appear in public.

On the other hand, the Belarusian President, Alexander Lukashenko, says that the leader of Wagner is not in his country, but in Petersburg, Russia.