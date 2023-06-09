The US, Russia and China are the superpowers in the emerging multipolar world. This was announced on Thursday, June 8, by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces, General Mark Milley, at the graduation ceremony for graduates of the National Defense University.

“During the Cold War, there were two great powers. After the destruction of the Berlin Wall, there was a period <...> when the United States remained the only superpower. Today it is becoming clear that we are in a multipolar environment with at least three great powers: the US, Russia and China,” he said.

Milley believes that other states are beginning to take leading positions in their region, openly mentioning ambitions for leadership in the world.

The general is confident that China is preparing for a confrontation not only with the United States, but even with neighboring countries. In his opinion, Beijing intends to become a hegemon in Asia in the next decade and build up its military potential, surpassing the United States by the middle of the century.

Earlier, on May 27, former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger announced the disagreement of the countries of the world with the position of the United States about its righteousness. The ex-secretary of state noted that such a view of the United States on itself does not find understanding among other states, including China. He sees this as a profound difference between countries.

On April 13, China’s Global Times pointed to the failure of US efforts to maintain hegemony. The article states that, regardless of the interests of the United States, there are more and more voices calling for a new world order. The publication also pointed to the fact that now the countries are focused on the development of regional multilateral cooperation.

On April 3, Global Times wrote that the sudden cut in oil production by OPEC + countries was a blow in the stomach for US hegemony, especially against the backdrop of global political changes.

Also, columnist David Ignatius, in an article for The Washington Post, noted that the decision of Saudi Arabia to cut oil production indicates that the United States no longer has control over either the Persian Gulf or the oil market. According to him, the era of American hegemony in the Middle East is over.

On March 20, Chinese President Xi Jinping noted that manifestations of hegemony, despotism and persecution are causing serious damage to the whole world. The politician stressed that today multipolarity, mutual cooperation, economic globalization and democratization of external relations have become a priority.

On March 7, Stephen Walt, professor of international relations at Harvard University, indicated that the United States does not want the return of a multipolar world, preferring to remain without strong rivals. Washington does not want to give up its status as an indispensable power. At the same time, many world leaders, including European ones, are striving for multipolarity.