General McKenzie: Aircraft carriers near Israel give US President options

The presence of aircraft carriers and 2,000 troops near Israel gives US President Joe Biden the opportunity to consider various options. The transfer of American ships and troops to Israeli shores was explained by the former head of the US Central Command, General Frank McKenzie, reports Bloomberg.

“What aircraft carriers and flying squadrons give the president are options. We know Iran is monitoring our force levels and is constrained by additional positions in theater,” said McKenzie, who led U.S. forces in the Middle East until 2022.

The U.S. has sent messages through back-channels through countries such as Qatar to reassure Iran that it is serious about using force if necessary, according to a U.S. official who gave the agency an anonymous source.

Earlier, the head of the US House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Policy, Michael McCaul, confirmed that two thousand American marines are located off the coast of Gaza and Israel. According to him, the Marine Corps will be the driving force in the event of a landing to participate in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.