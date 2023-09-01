US General Hodges called for isolating Crimea by destroying the Crimean Bridge

The former commander of the US Army in Europe, General Ben Hodges, called for isolating Crimea by destroying the Crimean Bridge. About this he declared in an interview with Newsweek.

He noted that this was not about “thrown the Russians back”, but about a decisive section of the terrain.

“It’s about isolating Crimea and then providing enough long-range weapons to make Crimea unusable for the Russian Navy and Russian Air Force,” Hodges said. He added that the destruction of the Crimean bridge would completely change the rules of the game.

The American general also indicated that the main goal of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) would be the desire to cut the land corridor to the peninsula. To accomplish this task, US-supplied cluster munitions will play a significant role, they will impede the movement of convoys delivering weapons and troops.

Earlier, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, said that the strikes on Crimea were coordinated with Western partners, they support the idea of ​​Kyiv to “destroy everything Russian” on the peninsula.