The United States considers the Black Sea “key to military operations” for its armed forces. This was announced by the American Brigadier General Christopher Norrie. TASS…

“The Black Sea is key for military operations. The security of NATO’s eastern flank, as well as the security of the sovereign states of the region, depend on our ability to deter potential adversaries, ”the military said.

Earlier it was reported that reconnaissance aircraft in the United States approached the Russian borders in the Black Sea. It was also clarified that the Crimea already has an EP-3E Orion electronic reconnaissance aircraft of the US Navy. In the near future, it should be joined by the RQ-4A Global Hawk unmanned aerial vehicle and the American P-8A Poseidon anti-submarine aircraft.

On April 27, it became known that the US Coast Guard ship Hamilton entered the Black Sea. His actions were followed by the Russian corvette “Pavel Derzhavin”.