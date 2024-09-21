Alexandre Inácio – Publisher threei Alexandre Inácio – Publisher three https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/alexandre-inacio-editora-tres/ 09/21/2024 – 12:00

With 29 stores in Greater São Paulo, one in Santos and another in Campinas, the São Paulo supermarket chain St. Marche was put on the shelf by its controllers. After eight years, the American fund L Catterton now wants to sell the asset and has hired Vinci Partners to conduct the M&A process. The idea is to raise R$1.1 billion by selling 70% of the capital it owns in the retailer, according to a report by Valor Econômico.

This is not the first time that the American fund has attempted to exit the business. In 2021, representatives from L Catterton met with the founders of St. Marche, Bernardo Ouro Preto and Victor Leal — who are expected to remain in the company with a joint 20% stake — to adapt the company’s bylaws in order to carry out an IPO on the Brazilian stock exchange.

The expectation was to list the shares on the B3 Novo Mercado, but there was no time. The tide turned, market volatility increased and the window for listing the shares ended up closing. However, the company’s governance structure has been maintained until now, including the publication of quarterly financial statements.

There are a few reasons that justify L Catterton’s move. The first is St. Marche’s results. Although the retailer increased its net revenue by 15% in 2023 to R$1.1 billion, the company closed last year in the red, with a loss of R$62 million. And this was not the first time that the result was negative. In 2022, annual losses had already totaled R$66 million.

The second reason is operational. The fund created by L Catterton to raise funds to invest in St. Marche is nearing its end and the manager needs to return the capital to investors.

It has not yet been defined how the deal will take place. Whether it is a secondary sale of the fund’s entire stake or a primary tranche that injects resources into the cash flow, all proposals will be heard.

In any case, the eventual buyer will probably have to inject resources to accelerate the chain’s growth process and keep leverage ratios under control. A few years ago, St. Marche took steps to adjust its debt to improve its capital structure. In recent months, the company extended its short-term debt with banks to improve cash flow and maintain investments. Between loans and debentures, debts totaled just over R$300 million.

Now, it remains to be seen whether L Catterton will be able to negotiate the St. Marche for the price displayed on the shelf or whether it will have to negotiate some kind of discount with interested parties. After all, as tradition dictates, certain customers pay a little less when they already have some relationship with the supermarket.