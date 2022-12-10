Trump withdrew about 700 US troops from Somalia in 2020.

The decision taken by former President Donald Trump in the last weeks of his administration to withdraw US forces from Somalia helped the al-Shabaab movement linked to al-Qaeda to grow in strength and size.

This impeded the ability of the United States to provide intelligence, reconnaissance and air support for the Danab raids, and damaged the Americans’ ability to exploit the intelligence collected by the Somalis.

American and Somali officials described the costly and dangerous extent for American forces after the withdrawal order to continue supporting their Somali military partners, such as the Daneb or Lightning Special Forces Brigade, as American forces are forced to deploy across the country for three or four weeks at a time. Then they leave for two weeks before returning, which puts the troops at greater risk from these frequent movements.

The Washington Post highlighted the damage done by the US withdrawal to the crackdown on the extremist Somali Youth Movement.

The newspaper quoted a senior US officer as saying he had no doubt that the troop withdrawal – along with the political turmoil inside Somalia due to the delayed elections – has fueled the insurgency over the past few years.

The American general added, “Al-Shabaab has increased in size, and therefore its cash flow – and its resources have increased (…) and the terrorist movement has strengthened its financial friendliness, so it has occupied more terrain.”

For his part, officers from the Somali Special Forces (DNAB) said that “Trump’s order to withdraw has left some Somali Special Forces feeling abandoned.”

Danube had significant support from the Americans, including air support and health evacuation. Some Somali politicians have expressed concern that the Trump-ordered withdrawal could weaken the fight against al-Shabaab, which has carried out regular bombing or shooting attacks in the capital, Mogadishu, and elsewhere in Somalia.

The return of US forces, according to President Joe Biden’s decision, would support the Somali government’s efforts to combat terrorism.

The militants have been fighting since 2008 to overthrow the internationally backed central government and establish an Islamic state based on their strict interpretation of Islamic law.

The movement regularly carries out bomb or shooting attacks in Mogadishu and elsewhere in Somalia.