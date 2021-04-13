American football Winger star Julian Edelman ended his career

Edelman was one of the key players in the dynasty built by the New England Patriots.

American the New England Patriots, who ruled the NFL in the 21st century, will lose one of their dynasty’s key players when Julian Edelman end his career.

The 34-year-old winger star spoke of his decision with video, posted on Tuesday on his Twitter account.

“Nothing ever came easily in my career,” Edelman said in a video.

Edelman won three Super Bowls in the Patriots, and the most recent of the championships brought him the choice as the most valuable player in the Super Bowl.

“I am proud that I retired Patriots players,” Edelman said.

12 through Edelman, who played for the Patriots, is the club’s seventh round booking from spring 2009.

“He’s one of the biggest success stories in the history of our organization,” the Patriots owner Robert Kraft said on the club’s website.

“By any measure, Julian has had an elite career in the NFL,” a successful coach Bill Belichick added.

The most successful player in NFL history Tom Brady won three championships with Edelman. The star game builder has a total of seven Super Bowl rings.

Brady recalled his friend’s career in his long Instagram update.

“As I write this note Vivi saw the first picture and said, Dad, tell Julian to cut his beard because I don’t like it. But you know who liked it: me! It [parta] meant the playoffs, and that’s when you shone the brightest, ”Brady praised.

Rob Gronkowski for his part, he believed that Edelman’s career had not yet been patted.

Gronkowski returned from retirement to win the championship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and now he claimed to believe in the return of his Patriots-era companion.

Gronkowski said laughing at TMZ Sports, he believes Edelman will play next season in the Buccaneers with a 69 percent probability.