American Football | Viewership figures revealed: Rihanna drew more attention than the Super Bowl

Pop star Rihanna made a return to the stage after more than five years of absence.

American the final game of the NFL, the Super Bowl, was watched by an average of 113 million viewers in the United States on various platforms, says the Fox channel on Twitter.

According to the channel, the number of viewers is the highest in six years and the third most watched TV show of all time.

In the final game, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 with a last-minute field goal and celebrated the championship.

However, the number of viewers of the match itself remained Rihanna’s overshadowed by the star-studded halftime show.

Before Sunday, the pop superstar had last performed at the Grammy Awards held in January 2018 together by DJ Khaled and By Bryson Tiller with. His previous album Anti was released in 2016.

According to Fox, 118.7 million viewers watched Rihanna’s return to the stage. The figure is the second best ever. In the year 2015 Katy Perry’s the starring show drew an average viewership of 121 million.

The halftime show emphasized Rihanna’s Barbadian roots. It didn’t come as a surprise, as the artist already revealed during the Super Bowl that he would include elements of Caribbean culture in his performance.

“It’s important for me to do this show and represent the immigrants, my native Barbados and black women everywhere,” Rihanna told the media on Thursday, according to Reuters.