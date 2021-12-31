American football Unvaccinated quarterback gets symptoms that turn out to be a corona – Kirk Cousins ​​can’t play in an important match

The Minnesota Vikings announced their quarterback Corona on New Year’s Eve.

American Minnesota Vikings, who play in the NFL, claim a forced win on Sunday without a quarterback Kirk Cousinsia.

Vikings informed on New Year’s Eve that Cousins ​​will have to skip a match against Green Bay Packers due to a coronavirus infection.

Cousins, 33, has not taken the coronary vaccine. He was on the interest rate list last August.

Sports media ESPN reported that Cousins ​​had developed symptoms suggestive of a corona, reported them to a companion, and received a positive test result.

The Vikings will start on the quarterback site on Sunday Sean Mannionia. Mannion, 29, played his previous match in December 2019.

Vikings has won seven games and lost eight this season, so the Packers match is vital to it in the playoff game.

According to ESPN, a win would increase the probability of a playoff spot to 46 percent. The loss, in turn, would reduce the probability to only two percent.

The Packers have won 12 games this season and lost three. Team unvaccinated quarterback Aaron Rodgers was sidelined in the fall because of a corona.