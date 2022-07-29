American Football | Tytti Kuusinen and Janna-Jemina Seiles got a taste of American glamour, when the billionaire lent the women a men’s private plane: “Yes, there is respect for each other and one”

Tytti Kuusinen and Janna-Jemina Seiles, who are preparing for the World Cup, won the hard-level WFA league championship in early July and flew to the final match on the plane of the NFL club New England Patriots, loaned by billionaire Robert Kraft. For other games, they organized their away trips themselves.

Only few and lucky Finnish team athletes get the opportunity to compete in the world’s best club team.

Titti Kuusinen and Janna-Jemina Seiles belong to that small group, who have cleared their way to the toughest club in American football without counting the working hours and without sparing a drop of sweat.

Kuusinen and Seiles returned to Finland in mid-July as WFA league champions.

The WFA is the oldest and the world’s largest women’s American football league in the United States. Boston Renegades, represented by the Finnish duo, is the undisputed ruler of the WFA pro level: the championship was their fourth in a row.

Undefeated season’s Renegades traveled to the final match played in Canton, Ohio in style.

The billionaire owner of the New England Patriots, who won six Super Bowls in the 2000s Robert Kraft offered Renegades the use of the NFL club’s own plane, as it had done before.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

“It was a really great experience and a surprise that we were offered that opportunity again this year. We were really grateful that we were able to travel as a team,” says Kuusinen.

Kuusinen played his first season in Renegades. Seiles was already involved in 2019, but even then the Patriots plane was not in use. Now Seiles got to see with his own eyes the lift that the sport has received despite the coronavirus.

“It was a great experience, but above all a great show of support. The amount of visibility that has been received there has been amazing. I’m grateful for that,” says two-time WFA champion Seiles.

“ “It’s a bit like the whole machine is first class.”

Boston Renegades, who won the WFA championship, used the jet of the NFL club New England Patriots for their trip to the finals. Photo from 2019.

His journey for the final match, the Renegades started from the home arena of the Patriots, Gillette Stadium. The departure for the plane took place after the group photos were taken.

“It was great to be able to experience even a piece of how such a real professional team travels. It helped us a lot in preparation,” says Kuusinen.

According to him, the plane is a “pretty traditional plane” with leather seats. Patriots logos are embroidered on the benches, similar to the ones found on the partitions.

“In itself, it’s understandable when you think about how big an organization the Patriots travel to their games. Nothing amazing can fit there, when the whole organization has to travel.”

Of course, there is more space on the plane than on regular scheduled flights.

“If you’ve ever walked past first class, it’s a bit like the whole plane is first class. Even slightly taller people can sit there comfortably,” Seiles describes.

Kraft strongly supported the Renegades in other ways as well. He called the champion team’s booth after the final match, said he had watched the game, praised the performances and congratulated them on the victory.

“When you talk about the New England Football Family like this, yes, there are sides and sides. We are really grateful that Kraft and the Patriots have taken us into consideration,” says Kuusinen.

“ “Everyone travels on their own. We have only agreed on times when we will be there.”

NFL club the handout was suitable for Renegades also because the team’s players do not usually travel to away games together.

Although the WFA is a high-quality league and the players train professionally, everyday life is harsh in the shadows of the NFL’s billion-dollar business and college football. There is no salary payment, and the players are responsible for their own travel arrangements on practically all game trips.

“Of course, there happen to be a lot of teammates on the same flights, but they are not centralized in any way, but everyone travels on their own. We have only agreed on the times when we will be there,” says Kuusinen.

Seiles describes the travel arrangements as “going with a slightly bigger brush”. He adds that there is nothing surprising about it for someone who has traveled a lot.

Janna-Jemina Seiles, 31, already won her second WFA championship in July. In the ranks of the Boston Renegades, he celebrated the victory of the tough league in the summer of 2019 as well.

“Ben Brown he really does a lot in all such matters, which is and was an incredible help”, Seiles praises the club director or general manager of Renegades.

“He may have had insider tips on which route to fly through, when to get tickets and things like that. There is competent and helpful background support, which made planning trips much easier.”

The team made their shortest game trip to the capital, Washington, by carpooling. The car trip to the away game against the DC Divas took about eight hours each way, plus stops.

“The other trips were like flying. I thought it was funny that I had never gone on an away game trip with a time zone change. By the time I got to St. Louis, it changed, which was quite a bit,” says Kuusinen.

Renegades wreaked havoc this season with running attacks. It was especially suitable for center forward Kuusinen, whose touchdown production was highlighted by a newspaper during the summer The Boston Globe down to the headlines.

“I got a lot of responsibility right from the start, and it was really great to be able to join the team’s attack as a key player,” says Kuusinen, who has played the tenth season of his career.

“We had a strong throwing attack, but this year we also focused a lot on the running game.”

For this season, Seiles found a place to play in the inner winger’s area.

“If you play with a terrible emphasis on running, it means more blocking and being involved in the game in a slightly different way,” says Seiles.

In his first season, Seiles was an outside winger. In this case, the game is free pattern running in throwing attacks, and the blocking is not as intense as as an inside winger.

“Even though this was a really different season from 2019, I gained experience at a new venue. It was a really good trip in that sense and challenged in a different way than I might have expected,” Seiles says.

“But winning championships is never very boring.”

“ “When you put good athletes to compete for playing spots, the end result is pretty nice.”

Tytti Kuusinen, 29, is the star of the Finnish national team and the recent WFA champion.

Hard level playing in the league is bigger and more professional than in Finland, even though both operate on an amateur basis. Kuusinen feels that one of the factors explaining the level difference is mainly the privately owned teams and the league.

“Basically, the organization is built to be much more professional,” he says.

“The background organization really works. It’s a really big thing, and I also see it as matching the teams that have been successful in Finland. The background operation is going really well,” adds Seiles.

Seiles also reminds that the mass of players who join the sport is in a completely different category than in Finland. The material is hard and of high quality.

“It comes from the schools. Even if women don’t play in schools [amerikkalaista jalkapalloa], they have a background in other sports. When you put good athletes to compete for playing spots, the end result is pretty nice,” he adds.

Seiles’ uncle played American football, but when the 31-year-old athlete from Lohja was younger, there were no women’s teams yet. A coincidence changed everything, when more than ten years ago, Seiles ran into his future coach in Helsinki.

“I saw that they had nice looking hoodies and I wondered what sport they were playing. That’s how I started to find out, okay, Helsinki Roosters, and then the next day I was in training.”

“I can say that hours of work have been put into this. And this has always come before everything else. Yes, it has taken its toll,” adds Seiles, who is already playing in his 11th season.

“ “Really big media have already highlighted women’s American football.”

Interest Women’s interest in American football is growing in the United States all the time, even though many people living in the country still don’t know that women play the sport at all.

“Raising awareness is still a work in progress, but the really big media have already highlighted women’s American football,” says Kuusinen.

“It was a big deal that our final was shown on ESPN2. It gave us a lot of visibility,” he continues.

WFA League convinced of the viewership figures for the final, although less than 150,000 households is a pittance compared to the men’s games. However, the final match exceeded the viewership of the European Women’s Soccer Championship, with ratings almost 25 percent higher than the same time slot on ESPN2 on Sundays.

In addition, the match gathered the largest number of viewers in its time window on a Sunday in July in four years.

Both Kuusinen and Seiles would very likely have won at least one more WFA championship without the coronavirus. Kuusinen returned to Finland in the spring of 2020, when the borders were closing. Seiles’ plane tickets to the United States remained unused.

Both would like to return to Boston for next season as well, but now they are playing in the Vaahteraliiga in Finland. The club of Kuusinen, who comes from Kausti and switched from football to Yankee football, is the Helsinki Wolverines, Seiles represents the Lohja Lionesses.

“It feels pretty nice to play for a team from a small town like this sometimes,” Seiles says.

The following Kuusinen and Seiles will play their games in the national team jersey. Finland will host the American Football World Cup in Vantaa’s Myyrmäki starting Saturday.

29-year-old Kuusinen, the woman who won two European Championship golds, is Finland’s star player. The season in a professional environment brought valuable lessons, which will also help the national team.

“Yes, it definitely helps that you get to play at that level and get responsibility. The lessons from there are also brought to Finland, and I have such a desire and goal that when my playing career ends, I would like to move to the coaching side,” he says.

Eight countries will participate in the Games, and the pairs of the opening matches have been divided ranking positions by. Finland, which is fourth in the ranking, meets Sweden, which is fifth.

“Of course, the goal is to fight for medals. After all, Finland has two World Championship bronze medals from previous games, and we definitely want to be in the medal race,” says Kuusinen.

“It’s great that after a long time we can bring home competitions to Finland and the home crowd.”

A win over Sweden would bring a place to be played on Wednesday, August 3rd to the semi-final, where the opponent will be the winner of the battle between the United States and Germany. The number one ranked United States has won all three world championships that have been shared. The ranking matches are scheduled for Sunday, August 7.

“A little bit like waiting and also a little exciting in a good way. However, a moment has already passed since the previous ones,” says Seiles, referring to the 2013 World Cup home games and his national team debut.

American Football Women’s World Cup in Vantaa’s Myyrmäki 30.7.–7.8. Finland will face Sweden in the opening match of the Games on Saturday, July 30 at 4:30 p.m.

