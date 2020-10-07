San Francisco 49ersin Brandon Aiyuk scored a soaring goal on Sunday.

American winger of the San Francisco 49ers playing football in the NFL Brandon Aiyuk barely guessed that his dazzling individual performance against the Philadelphia Eagles would end up Donald Trumpin material for the presidential campaign.

Aiyuk, 22, flashed his speed and agility when opening a 49ers points account in the first quarter of the match on Sunday.

Aiyuk scored 38 yards from goal. He avoided a few tackles and progressed towards the finish line. However, Eagles was still approaching from the left Marcus Epps.

Epps went for a low tackle, but Aiyuk jumped over this like a fence.

Brandon Aiyuk authenticated over Marcus Epps.­

The performance got the glow it deserved, and so did Trump’s campaign team.

Namely, it posted an edited video on Twitter with Trump’s face glued on top of Aiyuki’s face. Instead of Epps, Trump fenced over the coronavirus on his way to the finish line.

However, Twitter removed the video due to copyright infringement.

Aiyukin the choice of performance was interesting in the sense that the player sat during the national anthem on Sunday. During the national anthem, protesting has been a red garment for Trump for a long time.

In addition, Trump’s campaigners had opted for the losing team’s player performance, as despite the great skill, the 49ers bent to a score of 20-25.

Trump became infected with the coronavirus last week and discharged from the hospital on Monday. He downplayed the disease, saying no one should be afraid of it.