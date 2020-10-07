Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

American football Trump’s campaign team glued the president’s face to the player who made the dazzling touchdown – authenticated with a video over the coronavirus

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 7, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

San Francisco 49ersin Brandon Aiyuk scored a soaring goal on Sunday.

American winger of the San Francisco 49ers playing football in the NFL Brandon Aiyuk barely guessed that his dazzling individual performance against the Philadelphia Eagles would end up Donald Trumpin material for the presidential campaign.

Aiyuk, 22, flashed his speed and agility when opening a 49ers points account in the first quarter of the match on Sunday.

Aiyuk scored 38 yards from goal. He avoided a few tackles and progressed towards the finish line. However, Eagles was still approaching from the left Marcus Epps.

Epps went for a low tackle, but Aiyuk jumped over this like a fence.

Brandon Aiyuk authenticated over Marcus Epps.­Picture: Ezra Shaw / AFP

The performance got the glow it deserved, and so did Trump’s campaign team.

Namely, it posted an edited video on Twitter with Trump’s face glued on top of Aiyuki’s face. Instead of Epps, Trump fenced over the coronavirus on his way to the finish line.

However, Twitter removed the video due to copyright infringement.

Aiyukin the choice of performance was interesting in the sense that the player sat during the national anthem on Sunday. During the national anthem, protesting has been a red garment for Trump for a long time.

In addition, Trump’s campaigners had opted for the losing team’s player performance, as despite the great skill, the 49ers bent to a score of 20-25.

Trump became infected with the coronavirus last week and discharged from the hospital on Monday. He downplayed the disease, saying no one should be afraid of it.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In