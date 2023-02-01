sport

This time he won’t go back. Tom Brady, living legend of American football, has said enough. His unrepeatable run in the tough world of the NFL ends here, 23 years after he started. Twelve months ago the quarterback announced his retirement emphatically. Except rethinking it a few weeks later and returning to the field with his Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not at all painless decision: the rethinking of him helped to blow up the already not very strong marriage with the former Brazilian top model Gisele Bundchen. For this, in a video in which Brady struggles to keep emotion and tears at bay, Braady this time clarifies: “This time is forever.”



00:52