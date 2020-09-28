American football



That’s how the game day went for the Germans in the NFL





Mark Nzeocha of the San Francisco 49ers in action (archive).

Photo: dpa / Chris O’meara





New Orleans Six teams got off to a perfect start to the season with three wins from three games. For the German NFL professionals, however, it was rather mixed – Mark Nzeocha injured himself.

<br /> <br />



Six football teams have maintained their flawless record after their first three games in the North American professional league NFL. The Green Bay Packers, in which the German-American Equanimeous St. Brown was absent due to injury, prevailed on Sunday (local time) with 37:30 at the New Orleans Saints. Playmaker Aaron Rodgers made three touchdown passes and passes for a total of 283 yards.

In addition to the Packers, the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks are still unbeaten. This also applies to the champions Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens, but these two teams only face each other on Tuesday night.

<glomex-player data-integration-id="eexbs16k9vc3v6z" act="initially-hidden"/></p> <p> <glomex-player data-integration-id="eexbs16k9vc3v6z" act="initially-hidden" style="padding-right: 6rem;padding-left: 6rem;"/></p> <p>

Jakob Johnson from Stuttgart won with the New England Patriots against the Las Vegas Raiders in an even game in the first half with a clear 36:20. One of the decisive factors was the good mileage on the offensive. In the San Francisco 49ers, Mark Nzeocha injured his thigh and could no longer play against the New York Giants. However, last year’s finalist from California won easily with 36: 9.

Quarterback superstar Tom Brady had the upper hand with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the second time in a row (28:10 at the Denver Broncos). In the duel Pittsburgh against the Houston Texans (28:21) three brothers stood on the field with JJ (Texans), TJ and Derek Watt (both Pittsburgh).

(kron / dpa)