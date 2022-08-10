american football



These rookies could take off in the 2022 NFL season



Dusseldorf The 2022 NFL season is just around the corner and there are many rookies again this year. So players who are fresh out of college in the league and will have their impact on the game time.







The long break in the NFL comes to an end with the preseason this weekend: All teams play their first of three preseason games (with the exception of the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars, who are part of the Hall of Fame-ceremony already met). Also, for the first time, the public will be able to take a closer look at the rookies who will be making their debuts at the NFL level.

For once, the focus isn’t so much on the quarterbacks – and yet there are some who could sooner or later take over with their teams. There’s Kenny Pickett, who was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers to make a legend forgotten – but first he has to outperform two competitors. And then there’s Desmond Ridder, Malik Willis and Sam Howell, who will probably only be on the bench for the first part of the season, but who the teams will certainly want to see in action at some point and who can show themselves in the preseason.

But it’s doneIt’s possible (and probable) that not a single rookie quarterback will start the season. With their hunters, the defensive ends, it should certainly look different. First and foremost Travon Walker, who was picked first by the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Aidan Hutchinson, who followed right after and went to Detroit. The teams have high hopes for both.







Meanwhile, there was a real rush for wide receivers, which should also be due to the prices that contract extensions now cost. The Tennessee Titans gave up their best pass receiver and drafted a rookie who is similar to him and who has to deliver. But you can also expect a lot from other receivers.

