American Football | The underachiever continues to be the NFL’s most valuable club

The Dallas Cowboys have been the NFL’s most valuable team for nearly two decades.

Dallas The Cowboys continue to be the most valuable team in the American football NFL league for the 17th year in a row, financial magazine Forbes tells.

According to Forbes’ most recent report, the Cowboys’ value is Forbes’ most recent statement including nine billion dollars, or a good 8.2 billion euros.

The value of the club has increased by 13 percent since the previous year. In the last playoffs, the Cowboys’ road got up in the divisional round.

The Cowboys have made the playoffs just five times in the previous 13 seasons.

The New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants and Chicago Bears were also among the five most valuable clubs.

The value of the Patriots is seven billion dollars, or about 6.4 billion euros. The Rams and Giants are close behind with $6.9 billion and $6.8 billion respectively. The Bears are worth $6.3 billion.

in the NFL 32 teams play, the average value of which increased by 14 percent per year to 5.1 billion dollars, or about 4.7 billion euros.

According to Forbes, the growth is due to the increase in TV money and the sale of Washington Commanders to a billionaire by Josh Harris for the group.

The leader of the Forbes list is the Cincinnati Bengals, whose value is 3.5 billion dollars, or about 3.2 billion euros.

The reigning Super Bowl winner, the Kansas City Chiefs, is 23rd on the list with a value of 4.3 billion dollars, or roughly 3.9 billion euros.