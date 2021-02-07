American football The Super Bowl is played in a stadium with a pirate ship inside – Canadian superstar The Weeknd performs at halftime

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made history. It will be the first team to play in the Super Bowl at home. However, there is no real home advantage.

Sports world the largest part of the Super Bowl, annual events, we had time to arrange for more than half a century, before the host for the second club made their way to the final out of it.

On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers also have the opportunity to become the first team to win the Super Bowl at home. In the past, the closest to even playing at home in the Super Bowl has been the Los Angeles Rams in 1980.

At the time, the final was played in the Los Angeles metropolitan city of Pasadena at Rose Bowl Stadium, located about 22 miles from Rams ’then-home home arena, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Home field finals the likelihood has been diminished by the fact that the NFL played the first and so far only time in the Super Bowl outdoors in a cold climate area until 2014. The demand for a covered stadium or a warm February has eliminated the home arenas of several of the last decades of endurance success.

“The event is more comfortable to build in the warm. It’s a money machine that sells better then, ”says V Sport’s NFL commentator Mika Laurila

Laurila points out that the Buccaneers were lucky that this year it was the turn of the NFC conference champion to serve as a symbolic home team. Otherwise, the Buccaneers would have had to give up their own locker room in the way of the Chiefs and settle for the away team booth.

Event bears the name Super Bowl LV, meaning it is held in order for 55 times.

Laurila would have expected the match to be held because of the name in Las Vegas. The city, known for its gambling, completed a lavish eco-stadium this season, costing nearly $ 2 billion (about $ 1.67 billion) to build.

Next year, Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, which will serve as the stage for the Super Bowl HVAC, has taken stadium construction to the extreme. In Los Angeles, it would theoretically be possible for two teams from their own city to play against each other in the final.­

The amazing arenas of the new generation will not be reached until next year’s Super Bowl in Los Angeles. Financial magazine According to Forbes The Sofi Stadium and surrounding area project, which opened in September, is estimated to cost up to $ 5 billion in total.

“There, the stadium roof shows a video of planes flying over,” Laurila says amusedly.

In Completed in 1998, Raymond James Stadium specializes in the more than 30-meter-long pirate ship at the north end. Its cannons always shoot one bang in the home games of the Buccaneers in honor of each point of the team.

The stadium would be able to accommodate 75,000 spectators under normal conditions. Due to interest rate restrictions, only a third of the capacity will be admitted this time. Of these, 7,500 spectators are vaccinated healthcare professionals invited by the NFL.

The NFL will distribute a protective kit to all spectators upon entry, including a protective mask, hand gloves and disinfectant wipes.

Surprisingly, very limited availability has not raised ticket prices higher than usual.

According to Yahoo Sports for this year’s match, ticket ticket site Ticketiq has sold tickets at its cheapest price of less than $ 6,000 the Monday before the match, compared to more than $ 6,600 on the same site last year.

The Weeknd will be the main star of the Super Bowl LV half-time show.­

Normal even in the Super Bowl, the atmosphere doesn’t rise to the same level as other playoffs, which are real home games for another team. In the Super Bowl, a large portion of the audience is made up of unbiased viewers and VIPs.

“For many, it’s like a pilgrimage, just like the NFL games played in Europe,” Laurila says.

Over the years, the Super Bowl has evolved into a spectacle rather than a mere sporting event, with the national anthem, half-time show and the World’s Most Expensive commercials more important to the game.

The former will be sung this time by a country singer Eric Church and R&B musician Jazmine Sullivan. During the break, the stage to be formed on the field will be taken over by a Canadian world star The Weeknd.

In the United States, the match will be televised on CBS. According to The Sporting News half-minute promotional clip of the price is the same level as last year, or $ 5.6 million.